Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 4,348 Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $42.03.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 829 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,556.26.

On Monday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,802 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $67,420.08.

On Friday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,537.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,447 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $187,047.77.

On Monday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,760 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $284,827.20.

Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 112.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 126.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

