SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Capitalization Hits $2.71 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $372,444.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00005938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.41 or 0.07224265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,397.16 or 1.00018127 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063230 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,435,593 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,654 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.