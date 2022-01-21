SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $4,364.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00094126 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,024.09 or 0.99645040 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.00302453 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00391814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00150820 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

