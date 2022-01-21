SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

