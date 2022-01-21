Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Down 2.4%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 8.13.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

