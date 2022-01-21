Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 2,198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,947.0 days.

Shares of SFRGF opened at $23.90 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

