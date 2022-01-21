Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,694,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 2,198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,947.0 days.
Shares of SFRGF opened at $23.90 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
