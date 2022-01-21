Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Announces Earnings Results

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDVKY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.33.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Earnings History for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

