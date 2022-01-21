Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Announces Earnings Results

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDVKY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.33.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

