Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Issues Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

