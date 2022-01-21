Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

