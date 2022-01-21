Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.