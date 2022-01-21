SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €144.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €138.79 ($157.71).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €122.98 ($139.75) on Monday. SAP has a 52 week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is €122.59 and its 200-day moving average is €122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

