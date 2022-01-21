Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 801.0 days.

SUVPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($670.45) to €685.00 ($778.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $685.00.

Shares of SUVPF opened at $600.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $453.40 and a 12 month high of $736.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $624.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.00.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

