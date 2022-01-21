Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

NYSE SLB opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

