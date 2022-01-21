Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

