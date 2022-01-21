Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

