Schmitt Industries (SMIT) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Schmitt Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schmitt Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Schmitt Industries Competitors 123 727 1452 27 2.59

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Schmitt Industries’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schmitt Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schmitt Industries’ peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries -42.82% -214.81% -46.10% Schmitt Industries Competitors 0.01% 3.19% 3.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries $7.86 million -$8.09 million -3.76 Schmitt Industries Competitors $2.50 billion $434.05 million 31.50

Schmitt Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Schmitt Industries. Schmitt Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Schmitt Industries peers beat Schmitt Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing. The company was founded by Wayne A. Case in 1987 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

