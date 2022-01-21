Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Schneider National stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

