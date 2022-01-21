Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $504.99

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 504.99 ($6.89) and traded as low as GBX 494 ($6.74). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 494 ($6.74), with a volume of 42,542 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 504.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 499.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of £537.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

