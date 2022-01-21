Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,411 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $82,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $246.83. 40,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,842. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

