Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 55,987 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,147,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $187,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,424,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $433.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

