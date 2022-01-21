Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.41. The stock had a trading volume of 293,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,433. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.