Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.77 ($81.56).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €58.14 ($66.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.07. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2.26.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

