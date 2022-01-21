Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scout24 from €71.00 ($80.68) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

