Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,089,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 102,648 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,393 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

