Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SBCF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 15,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 769,475 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 170,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

