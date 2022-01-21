Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $79.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Shares of SEE opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

