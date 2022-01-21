Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($14.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($14.25). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 105,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.