Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.43.

NYSE BOOT opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

