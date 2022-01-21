Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.88.

WWW opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

