Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

TLYS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $369.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

