Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 313,356 shares.The stock last traded at $6.69 and had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $722.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

