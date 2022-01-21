Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Bank of America

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE SEM opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Select Medical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 205.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

