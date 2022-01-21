Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $865.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $865.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $865.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.30 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $778.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,460,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

