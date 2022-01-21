SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 7338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 309,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
