SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 7338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 309,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

