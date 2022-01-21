Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of SENEA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. Seneca Foods has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $400.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.