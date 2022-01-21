Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.73. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 30,153 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Senseonics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Senseonics by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Senseonics by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.