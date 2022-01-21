SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,337 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.98 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.