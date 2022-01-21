SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after buying an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after buying an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,287,000 after buying an additional 172,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $116.03 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

