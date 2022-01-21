SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $305,000 in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 264,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

NASDAQ INSG opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.54. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ashish Sharma acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.