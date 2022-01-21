SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Waterstone Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $508.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million. Analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.