SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,210 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $233,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $283,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 39.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $30.96 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

