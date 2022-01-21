SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in ADTRAN by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 79,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,168,000 after purchasing an additional 143,088 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.56 million, a P/E ratio of 444.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

