SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000.

RSX opened at $23.55 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

