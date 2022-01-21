Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$2,173.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,132.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded down C$44.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1,238.00. 118,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,236. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$1,178.72 and a 12-month high of C$2,228.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,764.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,825.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 939 shares in the company, valued at C$2,032,652.88.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.