Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $876.00 price target on the stock. Shopify traded as low as $938.42 and last traded at $955.51. 111,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,802,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,023.95.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,388.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,447.95. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

