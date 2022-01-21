Short Interest in ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Decreases By 24.9%

ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 371,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.5 days.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at 25.76 on Friday. ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of 23.71 and a 12 month high of 33.51.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

