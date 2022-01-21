Short Interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Decreases By 23.3%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 112,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adagene from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the second quarter worth $298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adagene by 280.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the third quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adagene by 210.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $7.49 on Friday. Adagene has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

