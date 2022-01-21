Short Interest in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Drops By 19.1%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of AX stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

