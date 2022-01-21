Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Drops By 20.0%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.39 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDIMF. upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.