Short Interest in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expands By 17.7%

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

